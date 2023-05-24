Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
