Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph.