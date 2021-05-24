Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderat…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…