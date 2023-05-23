Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Glens Falls. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.