Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

