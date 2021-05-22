The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
