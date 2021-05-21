Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.