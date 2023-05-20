Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…