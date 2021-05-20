Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.