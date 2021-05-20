The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
