Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

