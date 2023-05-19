Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
