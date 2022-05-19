Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
