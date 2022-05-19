 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News