Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
