Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.