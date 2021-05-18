It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
