 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News