Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

