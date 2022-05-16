Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partl…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.