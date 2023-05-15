Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
