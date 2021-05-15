Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.