Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

