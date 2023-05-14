Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …