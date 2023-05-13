Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…