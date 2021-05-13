 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

