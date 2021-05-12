 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fewer hurricanes expected in the Pacific this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News