Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.