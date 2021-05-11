 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Waterspout forms over Barnegat Bay in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News