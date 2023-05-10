Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
