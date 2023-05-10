Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.