Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
