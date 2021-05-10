Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.