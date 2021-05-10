 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

