Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

