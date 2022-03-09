Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.