It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
