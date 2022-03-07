Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.
A new science report from the United Nations will spell out in excruciating detail the pain of climate change to people and the planet with the idea — the hope really — that if leaders pay attention, some of the worst can be avoided or lessened.