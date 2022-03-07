 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

A new science report from the United Nations will spell out in excruciating detail the pain of climate change to people and the planet with the idea — the hope really — that if leaders pay attention, some of the worst can be avoided or lessened.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News