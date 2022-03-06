Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. 6 degrees is today's low. We…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 11-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. It should b…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecaste…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.