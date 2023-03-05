Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.