Glens Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.