Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph.