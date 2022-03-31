Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
