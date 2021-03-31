Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
