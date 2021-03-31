 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

