Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.