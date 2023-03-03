Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
A winter storm is headed into the area on Friday evening.
