Temperatures will be just above freezing in Glens Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST.