Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.