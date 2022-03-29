It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
