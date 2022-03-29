 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

