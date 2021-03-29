Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 6:00 PM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.