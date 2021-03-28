 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

