The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Glens Falls Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
