Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Glens Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
