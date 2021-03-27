Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.