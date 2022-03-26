Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Glens Falls today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Glens Falls area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. …
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an ey…
Glens Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.