Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in Glens Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

