Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.