 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News