It will be a cold day in Glens Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.